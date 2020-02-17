Livescore Match Center
17/02/20
17:00
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Arda Kardzhali
0 : 1
Slavia Sofia
Half Time
Andrea Hristov
30'
0 - 1
Galin Ivanov (pen)
37'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
2
1
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
1
6
Cross Attacks
3
9
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
9
0
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
0
51%
Ball Possession
49%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
3
2
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
15
Throwins
12
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
