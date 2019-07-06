06/07/19
22:00
S. America (CONMEBOL):
Copa America - Final Stage
Argentina
2 : 0
Chile
1st Half
- 27:39
12'
Sergio Aguero
1 - 0
Jean Beausejour
17'
22'
Paulo Dybala
2 - 0
Arturo Vidal
26'
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
1
Cross Attacks
3
7
Fouls
8
8
Free Kicks
7
2
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
35%
Ball Possession
65%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
0
3
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
1
3
Throwins
6
1
Medical Treatment
2
0
Yellow Cards
2
