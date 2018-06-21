|21/06/18
|21:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Group Stage
|Argentina
|0 : 0
|Croatia
|1st Half - 40:13
|Venue: Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 45,000. Their 4 previous meetings have produced 2 wins for Argentina, 1 Croatian victory & a draw. The only encounter at a World Cup came in the GROUP stage at the 1998 World Cup. Both sides were already through to the last 16, but Argentinas 1-0 win, secured by a Mauricio Pineda goal, ensured they topped the GROUP. The last time Argentina failed to win either of their 1st 2 World Cup games was in 1974.