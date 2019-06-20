20/06/19
03:30
S. America (CONMEBOL):
Copa America - Group Stage
Argentina
0 : 0
Paraguay
1st Half
- 31:16
Gustavo Gomez
32'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
3
6
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
57%
Ball Possession
43%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
2
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
4
0
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
0
