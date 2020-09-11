Livescore Match Center
11/09/20
18:00
Romania:
Liga I
Arges Pitesti
0 : 1
Uta Arad
1st Half
- 19:35
0 - 1
Cristian Bustea
10'
Cristian Bustea
10'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
4
Cross Attacks
3
2
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
1
0
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
47%
Ball Possession
53%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
1
8
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
2
0
Yellow Cards
1
