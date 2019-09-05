Livescore Match Center
05/09/19
19:00
Europe (UEFA):
Euro Championship - Qualifying Round
Armenia
1 : 0
Italy
1st Half
- 17:58
11'
Alexander Karapetian
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
6
1
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
1
1
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
44%
Ball Possession
56%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
1
Shots off Goal
1
3
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019