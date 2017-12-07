|07/12/17
|22:05
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Group Stage
|Arsenal
|1 : 0
|Bate Borisov
|1st Half - 30:12
|Venue: Emirates Stadium.
Turf: Desso GrassMaster (Surface composed of natural grass combined with artificial fibres).
Capacity: 60,432.
Referee : Robert Schorgenhofer (AUT).
Assistant referees : Markus Gutschi (AUT) & Roland Riedel (AUT).
Fourth official : Andreas Witschnigg (AUT).
MATCH SUMMARY : Arsenal have won GROUP. BATE qualify if they win & other game is drawn. Arsenal won 4-2 v BATE on matchday 2. BATE record in 5 UEFA away games this season: W2 D1 L2.