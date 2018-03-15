|15/03/18
|22:05
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Round 16
|* Arsenal
|3 : 1
|AC Milan
|Finished
|First leg (2-0), agg. (5-1).
Venue: Emirates Stadium.
Turf: Desso GrassMaster (Surface composed of natural grass combined with artificial fibres).
Capacity: 60,432.
Referee: Jonas Eriksson (SWE).
Assistant referees: Mathias Klasenius (SWE) & Daniel Wärnmark (SWE).
Fourth official: Mehmet Culum (SWE).
MATCH SUMMARY: Milan 1st European trip to Russia. Zenit home to German sides: W2 D1 L5. Quarterfinal draw is on Friday 16 March.