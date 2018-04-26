|26/04/18
|22:05
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Semi Finals
|Arsenal
|1 : 1
|Atletico Madrid
|Finished
|First leg.
Venue: Emirates Stadium.
Turf: Desso GrassMaster (Surface composed of natural grass combined with artificial fibres).
Capacity: 60,432.
Referee : Clement Turpin (FRA).
Assistant referees : Nicolas Danos (FRA) & Cyril Gringore (FRA).
Fourth official : Hicham Zakrani (FRA).
MATCH SUMMARY : Sides meeting for 1st time in UEFA competition. Arsenal are competition 29goal top scorers. Atletico have won 22 of last 26 UEL games. Atletico won the #UEL in 2010 & 2012.