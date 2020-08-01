Livescore Match Center
01/08/20
19:30
England:
FA Cup - Main
Arsenal
0 : 1
Chelsea
1st Half
- 15:13
0 - 1
Christian Pulisic
6'
Mateo Kovacic
14'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
1
0
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
1
0
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
0
39%
Ball Possession
61%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
1
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
