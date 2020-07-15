Livescore Match Center
15/07/20
22:15
England:
Premier League
Arsenal
0 : 0
Liverpool
1st Half
- 10:03
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
1
0
Fouls
0
1
Free Kicks
0
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
1
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
2
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
