18/07/20
21:45
England:
FA Cup - Main
Arsenal
2 : 0
Manchester City
2nd Half
- 89:44
19'
Pierre-emerick Aubameyang
1 - 0
71'
Pierre-emerick Aubameyang
2 - 0
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
4
2
Corner Kicks
12
1
Counter Attacks
1
9
Cross Attacks
38
4
Fouls
10
10
Free Kicks
7
2
Goals
0
10
Goal Attempts
0
3
Offsides
0
28%
Ball Possession
72%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
2
0
Shots off Goal
9
4
Shots on Goal
3
4
Substitutions
3
12
Throwins
18
2
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
