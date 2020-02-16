Livescore Match Center
16/02/20
18:30
England:
Premier League
Arsenal
4 : 0
Newcastle
Finished
9'
Granit Xhaka
54'
Pierre-emerick Aubameyang
1 - 0
57'
Nicolas Pepe
2 - 0
82'
Bukayo Saka
90'
Mesut Ozil
3 - 0
90'+5
Alexandre Lacazette
4 - 0
Match Statistics
4
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
2
5
Corner Kicks
6
0
Counter Attacks
0
23
Cross Attacks
19
15
Fouls
9
13
Free Kicks
16
4
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
12
1
Offsides
4
67%
Ball Possession
33%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
3
7
Shots off Goal
6
7
Shots on Goal
2
3
Substitutions
3
10
Throwins
10
9
Medical Treatment
5
2
Yellow Cards
0
