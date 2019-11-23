Livescore Match Center
23/11/19
18:00
England:
Premier League
Arsenal
0 : 1
Southampton
1st Half
- 14:20
0 - 1
Danny Ings
8'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
1
4
Cross Attacks
3
2
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
51%
Ball Possession
49%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
3
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
1
Throwins
4
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019