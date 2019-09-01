Livescore Match Center
01/09/19
18:30
England:
Premier League
Arsenal
1 : 2
Tottenham
Half Time
0 - 1
Christian Eriksen
10'
Danny Rose
28'
Erik Lamela
32'
0 - 2
Harry Kane (pen)
40'
45'+2
Alexandre Lacazette
1 - 2
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
0
5
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
2
11
Cross Attacks
7
5
Fouls
9
10
Free Kicks
6
1
Goals
2
1
Goal Attempts
6
1
Offsides
1
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
5
Goalkeeper Saves
2
4
Shots off Goal
1
3
Shots on Goal
7
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
7
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
