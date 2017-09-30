30/09/17
18:00
Belgium: Jupiler Pro League
AS Eupen
3 : 3
Genk
Finished
Venue: Kehrweg Stadion. Turf: Natural. Capacity: 8,363 (5,603 seated).
Distance: 85km. Sidelined Players: GENK - URONEN JERE, TROSSARD LEANDRO (Injured).
8'
Verdier Nicolas
12'
Blondelle Siebe
1 - 0
35'
Garcia Luis
Pozuelo Alejandro
38'
40'
Afif Akram
2 - 0
Khammas Amine
Brabec Jakub 46'
2 - 1
Ingvartsen Marcus
53'
57'
Leye Mbaye
3 - 1
3 - 2
Schrijvers Siebe
66'
70'
Schouterden Nils
Verdier Nicolas
Hedilazio Manuel
Schrijvers Siebe 77'
Maehle Joakim
Mata Clinton 77'
3 - 3
Ingvartsen Marcus
78'
Colley Omar
85'
