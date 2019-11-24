Livescore Match Center
24/11/19
17:00
Italy:
Serie A
AS Roma
3 : 0
Brescia
2nd Half
- 71:56
49'
Chris Smalling
1 - 0
57'
Gianluca Mancini
2 - 0
66'
Edin Dzeko
3 - 0
Romulo
70'
Match Statistics
3
Assists
0
5
Blocked Shots
1
13
Corner Kicks
5
3
Counter Attacks
2
40
Cross Attacks
10
14
Fouls
8
9
Free Kicks
15
3
Goals
0
8
Goal Attempts
9
1
Offsides
1
57%
Ball Possession
43%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
3
7
Shots off Goal
3
6
Shots on Goal
2
1
Substitutions
2
10
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019