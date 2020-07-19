Livescore Match Center
19/07/20
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
AS Roma
1 : 1
Inter
2nd Half
- 56:03
0 - 1
Stefan De Vrij
15'
Nicolo Barella
23'
45'+1
Leonardo Spinazzola
1 - 1
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
1
5
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
1
11
Cross Attacks
14
8
Fouls
6
8
Free Kicks
8
1
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
2
46%
Ball Possession
54%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
0
2
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
1
