27/09/20
21:45
Italy:
Serie A
AS Roma
2 : 1
Juventus
2nd Half
- 50:33
Adrien Rabiot
30'
31'
Jordan Veretout (pen)
1 - 0
36'
Marash Kumbulla
1 - 1
Cristiano Ronaldo (pen)
44'
45'+1
Jordan Veretout
2 - 1
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
4
6
Counter Attacks
3
5
Cross Attacks
12
10
Fouls
6
10
Free Kicks
10
2
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
4
34%
Ball Possession
66%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
0
Shots off Goal
2
4
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
12
3
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
