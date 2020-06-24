Livescore Match Center
24/06/20
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
AS Roma
0 : 1
Sampdoria
Half Time
0 - 1
Manolo Gabbiadini
11'
Jakub Jankto
38'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
5
Blocked Shots
1
6
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
0
10
Cross Attacks
10
4
Fouls
6
7
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
1
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
5
Goalkeeper Saves
6
4
Shots off Goal
3
6
Shots on Goal
6
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
