Livescore Match Center
06/08/20
19:55
Europe (UEFA):
Europa League - Final Stage
Sevilla
0 : 0
AS Roma
1st Half
- 03:23
First Leg. 0-0 agg. 0-0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
0
0
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
0
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
56%
Ball Possession
44%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
1
Throwins
1
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement