Livescore Match Center
02/07/20
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
AS Roma
0 : 1
Udinese
1st Half
- 45:00+
Marvin Zeegelaar
11'
0 - 1
Kevin Lasagna
12'
29'
Diego Perotti
Stefano Okaka Chuka
45'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
0
6
Corner Kicks
5
0
Counter Attacks
1
12
Cross Attacks
11
2
Fouls
7
8
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
1
56%
Ball Possession
44%
1
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
4
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
1
0
Yellow Cards
1
