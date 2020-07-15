Livescore Match Center
15/07/20
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
AS Roma
2 : 1
Verona
2nd Half
- 48:41
Miguel Veloso
9'
10'
Jordan Veretout (pen)
1 - 0
45'+4
Edin Dzeko
2 - 0
2 - 1
Matteo Pessina
47'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
3
Blocked Shots
2
3
Corner Kicks
4
1
Counter Attacks
0
8
Cross Attacks
11
7
Fouls
2
3
Free Kicks
7
2
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
1
41%
Ball Possession
59%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
5
Shots off Goal
1
3
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
1
9
Throwins
14
9
Medical Treatment
1
0
Yellow Cards
1
