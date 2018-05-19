19/05/18
22:00
France: Ligue 1
ST Etienne
5 : 0
Lille
2nd Half
- 72:15
Venue: Stade Geoffroy Guichard.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 42,000.
Distance: 750km.
Sidelined Players: ST ETIENNE - CABELLA REMY, SILVA GABRIEL (Injured).
7'
Bamba Jonathan
1 - 0
13'
Hamouma Romain
2 - 0
39'
Hamouma Romain
3 - 0
Alonso Junior
Araujo Luiz 42'
Ghazi Anwar
Bissouma Yves 46'
58'
Selnaes Ole
61'
Hamouma Romain
4 - 0
63'
Tannane Oussama
Monnet-paquet Kevin
64'
Malcuit Kevin (o.g.)
5 - 0
64'
Ntep Paul-Georges
Beric Robert
