|02/08/18
|21:00
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Second Qualifying Round
|Asteras Tripolis
|1 : 1
|Hibernian *
|Finished
|First leg (2-3), agg. (3-4).
Venue: Stadio Theodoros Kolokotronis, Tripoli Arkadia.
Referee : Benoit Millot (FRA).
Assistant referees : Stephan Luzi (FRA) & Philippe Jeanne (FRA).
Fourth official : Jeremy Stinat (FRA).
MATCH SUMMARY : Asteras finished 5th in Greek top flight last season. Hibs knocked out NSI in 1st qualifying round. Tie winners to meet Molde/Laci in 3rd qualifying round.