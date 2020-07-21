Livescore Match Center
21/07/20
22:15
England:
Premier League
Aston Villa
1 : 0
Arsenal
Half Time
27'
Trezeguet
1 - 0
Lucas Torreira
35'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
6
1
Counter Attacks
0
13
Cross Attacks
15
6
Fouls
9
10
Free Kicks
7
1
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
1
39%
Ball Possession
61%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
0
1
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
12
6
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
