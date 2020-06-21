Livescore Match Center
21/06/20
18:15
England:
Premier League
Aston Villa
1 : 0
Chelsea
2nd Half
- 57:12
43'
Kortney Hause
1 - 0
45'
Ezri Konsa
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
3
1
Corner Kicks
5
1
Counter Attacks
2
5
Cross Attacks
30
4
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
4
1
Goals
0
11
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
22%
Ball Possession
78%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
2
1
Shots off Goal
5
3
Shots on Goal
2
1
Substitutions
2
13
Throwins
20
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
