25/11/19
23:00
England:
Premier League
Aston Villa
2 : 0
Newcastle
Finished
32'
Conor Hourihane
1 - 0
Federico Fernandez
35'
36'
Anwar El-ghazi
2 - 0
80'
Wesley
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
2
11
Corner Kicks
6
3
Counter Attacks
3
41
Cross Attacks
30
10
Fouls
9
11
Free Kicks
11
2
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
8
1
Offsides
2
60%
Ball Possession
40%
0
Red Cards
0
5
Goalkeeper Saves
6
8
Shots off Goal
3
8
Shots on Goal
5
1
Substitutions
3
16
Throwins
23
7
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
1
