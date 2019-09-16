Livescore Match Center
16/09/19
22:00
England:
Premier League
Aston Villa
0 : 0
West Ham
2nd Half
- 55:03
Arthur Masuaku
23'
28'
Jack Grealish
Mark Noble
29'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
2
14
Cross Attacks
12
8
Fouls
10
13
Free Kicks
11
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
5
3
Offsides
3
51%
Ball Possession
49%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
3
2
Shots off Goal
5
3
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
16
9
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
2
