27/06/20
14:30
England:
Premier League
Aston Villa
0 : 0
Wolves
Half Time
18'
Tyrone Mings
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
8
Cross Attacks
8
7
Fouls
7
8
Free Kicks
7
0
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
7
0
Offsides
1
47%
Ball Possession
53%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
4
1
Shots on Goal
2
1
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
8
7
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
