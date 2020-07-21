Livescore Match Center
21/07/20
20:30
Italy:
Serie A
Atalanta
0 : 0
Bologna
2nd Half
- 52:57
Takehiro Tomiyasu
30'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
2
2
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
0
11
Cross Attacks
8
9
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
9
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
0
47%
Ball Possession
53%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
4
4
Shots off Goal
4
4
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
