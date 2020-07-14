Livescore Match Center
14/07/20
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
Atalanta
4 : 1
Brescia
Half Time
2'
Mario Pasalic
1 - 0
1 - 1
Ernesto Torregrossa
8'
25'
Marten De Roon
2 - 1
28'
Ruslan Malinovsky
3 - 1
30'
Duvan Zapata
4 - 1
Match Statistics
4
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
6
Cross Attacks
6
6
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
7
4
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
0
65%
Ball Possession
35%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
0
4
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
