26/11/19
23:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group C
Atalanta
1 : 0
Dinamo Zagreb
Half Time
Kevin Theophile-catherine
13'
Dino Peric
19'
27'
Luis Muriel (pen)
1 - 0
41'
Rafael Toloi
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
2
3
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
0
13
Cross Attacks
11
10
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
11
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
8
1
Offsides
0
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
7
Shots off Goal
3
4
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
14
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
2
