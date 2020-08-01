Livescore Match Center
01/08/20
21:45
Italy:
Serie A
Atalanta
0 : 2
Inter
Half Time
0 - 1
Danilo D'ambrosio
1'
0 - 2
Ashley Young
20'
Stefan De Vrij
23'
25'
Berat Djimsiti
44'
Rafael Toloi
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
3
Blocked Shots
3
2
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
1
11
Cross Attacks
6
6
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
7
0
Goals
2
0
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
0
51%
Ball Possession
49%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
12
2
Medical Treatment
3
2
Yellow Cards
1
