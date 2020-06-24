Livescore Match Center
24/06/20
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
Atalanta
1 : 2
Lazio
Half Time
0 - 1
Marten De Roon (Own Goal)
5'
0 - 2
Sergej Milinkovic-savic
11'
38'
Robin Gosens
1 - 2
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
6
Blocked Shots
0
6
Corner Kicks
0
2
Counter Attacks
7
20
Cross Attacks
4
8
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
9
1
Goals
2
3
Goal Attempts
6
1
Offsides
0
70%
Ball Possession
30%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
3
3
Shots off Goal
2
4
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
