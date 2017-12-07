|07/12/17
|20:00
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Group Stage
|Atalanta
|1 : 0
|Lyon
|2nd Half - 45:00
|Venue: Mapei Stadium, Citta del Tricolore (Reggio Emilia).
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 23,717.
Referee : Aleksei Eskov (RUS).
Assistant referees : Dmitri Mosyakin (RUS) & Igor Demeshko (RUS).
Fourth official : Valeri Danchenko (RUS).
MATCH SUMMARY : Atalanta are through & would finish top on head to head with a draw. Lyon are through & would finish top if they win. Sides drew 1-1 in France on matchday 2.