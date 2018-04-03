|03/04/18
|18:30
|Italy: Serie A
|Atalanta
|1 : 1
|Sampdoria
|2nd Half - 78:32
|Venue: Stadio Atleti Azzurri d`Italia.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 26,542. Form Guide: Atalanta (D D W W L) Sampdoria (W L W W D).
Last season: Atalanta 1-0 Sampdoria. Stat fact: Both teams have scored in 4 of the last 6 meetings between the two sides. Top tip: Over 2.5 goals.
Distance: 203km.
Sidelined Players: ATALANTA - SPINAZZOLA LEONARDO, ILICIC JOSIP (Injured).
SAMPDORIA - TORREIRA LUCAS (Susp.), BARRETO EDGAR (Injured).