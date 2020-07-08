Livescore Match Center
08/07/20
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
Atalanta
2 : 0
Sampdoria
Finished
24'
Berat Djimsiti
Morten Thorsby
36'
Jakub Jankto
56'
Bartosz Bereszynski
65'
75'
Rafael Toloi
1 - 0
85'
Luis Muriel
2 - 0
90'
Timothy Castagne
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
7
Corner Kicks
9
1
Counter Attacks
3
34
Cross Attacks
23
12
Fouls
20
22
Free Kicks
12
2
Goals
0
8
Goal Attempts
11
0
Offsides
2
60%
Ball Possession
40%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
4
5
Shots off Goal
10
6
Shots on Goal
4
5
Substitutions
4
21
Throwins
18
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
3
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement