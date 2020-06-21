Livescore Match Center
21/06/20
20:30
Italy:
Serie A
Atalanta
2 : 0
Sassuolo
1st Half
- 31:26
Jeremy Toljan
9'
16'
Berat Djimsiti
1 - 0
31'
Duvan Zapata
2 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
7
Cross Attacks
1
6
Fouls
2
4
Free Kicks
6
2
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
2
46%
Ball Possession
54%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
1
3
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
