Livescore Match Center
19/02/20
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Final Stage
Atalanta
2 : 0
Valencia
2nd Half
- 49:38
16'
Hans Hateboer
1 - 0
42'
Josip Ilicic
2 - 0
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
4
3
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
2
9
Cross Attacks
10
10
Fouls
5
7
Free Kicks
11
2
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
2
48%
Ball Possession
52%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
4
Shots off Goal
3
3
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement