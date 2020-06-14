Livescore Match Center
14/06/20
15:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Athletic Club
1 : 1
Atletico Madrid
Finished
6'
Iker Muniain
37'
Iker Muniain
1 - 0
1 - 1
Diego Costa
39'
45'
Inaki Williams
84'
Inigo Martinez
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
1
5
Corner Kicks
7
2
Counter Attacks
0
23
Cross Attacks
15
10
Fouls
9
10
Free Kicks
13
1
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
10
3
Offsides
1
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
3
4
Shots off Goal
7
4
Shots on Goal
2
5
Substitutions
5
24
Throwins
23
0
Medical Treatment
1
3
Yellow Cards
0
