16/08/19
22:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Athletic Club
1 : 0
Barcelona
Finished
Gerard Pique
60'
65'
Unai Nunez
89'
Aritz Aduriz
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
8
1
Counter Attacks
0
17
Cross Attacks
25
14
Fouls
9
10
Free Kicks
16
1
Goals
0
15
Goal Attempts
9
2
Offsides
1
28%
Ball Possession
72%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
4
6
Shots off Goal
9
5
Shots on Goal
2
3
Substitutions
3
16
Throwins
17
0
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
1
