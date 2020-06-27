Livescore Match Center
27/06/20
15:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Athletic Club
2 : 0
Mallorca
1st Half
- 34:39
16'
Raul Garcia (pen)
1 - 0
25'
Oihan Sancet
2 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
6
Cross Attacks
3
1
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
1
2
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
0
Shots off Goal
3
4
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
1
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement