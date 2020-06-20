Livescore Match Center
20/06/20
18:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Athletic Club
1 : 0
Real Betis
2nd Half
- 50:27
7'
Inigo Martinez
1 - 0
14'
Yuri Berchiche
36'
Iker Muniain
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
6
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
10
Cross Attacks
10
7
Fouls
7
9
Free Kicks
8
1
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
6
1
Offsides
2
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
2
2
Shots off Goal
2
3
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
15
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement