30/08/19
23:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Athletic Club
2 : 0
Real Sociedad
Finished
11'
Inaki Williams
1 - 0
Joseba Zaldua
13'
24'
2 - 0
28'
Raul Garcia
3 - 0
36'
Raul Garcia
Cristian Portu
45'
72'
Inigo Cordoba
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
0
7
Counter Attacks
3
14
Cross Attacks
14
16
Fouls
17
19
Free Kicks
18
2
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
9
2
Offsides
2
46%
Ball Possession
54%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
3
8
Shots off Goal
0
5
Shots on Goal
2
3
Substitutions
3
21
Throwins
27
4
Medical Treatment
3
2
Yellow Cards
2
