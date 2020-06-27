Livescore Match Center
27/06/20
23:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid
0 : 0
Alaves
1st Half
- 12:13
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
0
2
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
0
76%
Ball Possession
24%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
3
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
