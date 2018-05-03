|03/05/18
|22:05
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Semi Finals
|Atletico Madrid
|1 : 0
|Arsenal
|2nd Half - 48:32
|First leg (1-1).
Venue: Wanda Metropolitano.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 67,703.
Referee : Gianluca Rocchi (ITA).
Assistant referees : Elenito Di Liberatore (ITA) & Mauro Tonolini (ITA).
Fourth official : Alessandro Costanzo (ITA).
MATCH SUMMARY : Wenger 250th UEFA club game coach. Mkhitaryan & Iwobi both passed fit. Atletico have won last 4 UEL home games. Arsenal last 6 games in Spain: D2 L4.