Livescore Match Center
26/10/19
22:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid
2 : 0
Athletic Club
Finished
28'
Saul Niguez
1 - 0
42'
Saul Niguez
44'
Angel Correa
64'
Alvaro Morata
2 - 0
Raul Garcia
72'
Unai Simon
83'
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
7
Corner Kicks
7
2
Counter Attacks
1
20
Cross Attacks
28
14
Fouls
8
9
Free Kicks
17
2
Goals
0
9
Goal Attempts
9
3
Offsides
1
44%
Ball Possession
56%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
7
Shots off Goal
5
2
Shots on Goal
2
3
Substitutions
3
18
Throwins
18
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019