22/10/19
19:55
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group D
Atletico Madrid
0 : 0
Bayer Leverkusen
2nd Half
- 62:01
Karim Bellarabi
38'
54'
Koke
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
2
1
Corner Kicks
4
1
Counter Attacks
2
10
Cross Attacks
15
8
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
8
0
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
0
47%
Ball Possession
53%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
2
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
0
2
Substitutions
0
21
Throwins
18
1
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
1
