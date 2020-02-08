Livescore Match Center
08/02/20
22:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid
1 : 0
Granada CF
2nd Half
- 48:29
6'
Angel Correa
1 - 0
Yangel Herrera
26'
27'
Koke
Roberto Soldado
27'
Dimitri Foulquier
36'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
4
Cross Attacks
2
8
Fouls
11
11
Free Kicks
11
1
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
4
3
Offsides
0
53%
Ball Possession
47%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
16
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
3
